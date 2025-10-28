Congress Backs Tejashwi's Stand On Waqf Act, Slams Kiren Rijiju For Calling Him 'Immature'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday hit out at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his criticism of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had said that he would "throw the Waqf Amendment Act into the dustbin" if the Mahagathbandhan came to power in Bihar.

Rijiju, while speaking to IANS on Monday, attacked the RJD leader, calling him "immature" and accusing him of making such statements merely to "appease the Muslim community" ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

"What kind of language is he using? First, I think Tejashwi is not mature and lacks knowledge. Second, he is so desperate for power that he will say anything. To gain Muslim votes, will he say he will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin? How can he say such a thing?" Rijiju said.

The remarks triggered a strong response from Congress leaders, who defended Tejashwi Yadav and questioned Rijiju's credibility to make such statements.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, speaking to IANS, said, "Is he mature? He might say things to others, but what about himself? He has been surrounded by a number of controversies. He has himself said that he eats beef. Now, he should be asked if he is mature?"

Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey also lashed out at the Union Minister, questioning the Centre's own legislative conduct.

"Is Kiren Rijiju a very mature leader? If the Centre starts bringing one law after another against the will of the people, what kind of maturity is that? Tell me, whom did you consult before introducing the harsh and black agricultural laws?" Dubey told IANS.

Defending Tejashwi Yadav, Dubey said, "Tejashwi has rightly said that the Waqf should be thrown into the dustbin."

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also launched a personal attack on Rijiju saying, "The statements made by a person who eats beef will not have any effect on Bihar's politics. This is something that Rijiju should clearly understand. Those who eat beef should not make any comments on Bihar politics."

"The Supreme Court has already stated that a few provisions of the Waqf Act should be removed. Rijiju should not try to make statements on Bihar because Biharis do not like him at all as he is a beef-eater," he added.