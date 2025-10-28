403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI Growth Drives Electricity Concerns Among Swiss Citizens
(MENAFN) Swiss citizens are increasingly alarmed by the growing electricity demands of data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), a survey conducted by the NGO Algorithmwatch Switzerland reveals.
With over 120 server farms currently operating, Switzerland ranks among Europe’s nations with the highest number of data centers per capita, Swissinfo reported Monday. These facilities already consume roughly 7% of the country’s total electricity—a figure experts warn could surge to 15% by 2030 as more than 15 new centers are planned to support AI technologies.
Public opinion favors environmentally conscious development: nearly three-quarters of respondents said new data centers should only be constructed if powered by renewable energy. Over half also indicated that new energy sources, including renewables and nuclear power, are necessary to meet rising consumption.
Support for expansion, however, is conditional on purpose. Close to 90% of survey participants approve boosting capacity for health care applications, whereas only about one in three back similar growth for AI chatbots.
Environmental concerns go beyond electricity. Around seven in 10 participants worry that the massive water usage required for server cooling could damage ecosystems, according to the report.
Angela Muller, executive director of Algorithmwatch Switzerland, said the public’s demand is unmistakable: "People want to know how much energy and water are consumed behind the thick grey walls of data centers and AI firms."
Transparency is a key priority: eight out of 10 respondents support making such data public and urge operators to release detailed environmental impact reports.
With over 120 server farms currently operating, Switzerland ranks among Europe’s nations with the highest number of data centers per capita, Swissinfo reported Monday. These facilities already consume roughly 7% of the country’s total electricity—a figure experts warn could surge to 15% by 2030 as more than 15 new centers are planned to support AI technologies.
Public opinion favors environmentally conscious development: nearly three-quarters of respondents said new data centers should only be constructed if powered by renewable energy. Over half also indicated that new energy sources, including renewables and nuclear power, are necessary to meet rising consumption.
Support for expansion, however, is conditional on purpose. Close to 90% of survey participants approve boosting capacity for health care applications, whereas only about one in three back similar growth for AI chatbots.
Environmental concerns go beyond electricity. Around seven in 10 participants worry that the massive water usage required for server cooling could damage ecosystems, according to the report.
Angela Muller, executive director of Algorithmwatch Switzerland, said the public’s demand is unmistakable: "People want to know how much energy and water are consumed behind the thick grey walls of data centers and AI firms."
Transparency is a key priority: eight out of 10 respondents support making such data public and urge operators to release detailed environmental impact reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment