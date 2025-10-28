Franklin Electric Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results



Consolidated net sales of $581.7 million, an increase of 9% to the prior year

Net sales increased across all three segments; 11% in Water Systems, 15% in Energy Systems, and 3% in Distribution

Operating income was $85.1 million, an increase of 16% to the prior year, with operating margin of 14.6%

The company terminated its US Pension Plan for a pre-tax settlement charge of $55.3 million ($41.7 million net of tax) and an EPS impact of approximately $0.93 per share net of tax GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.37



FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025.

Third quarter 2025 net sales were $581.7 million compared to third quarter 2024 net sales of $531.4 million. Third quarter 2025 operating income was $85.1 million, compared to third quarter 2024 operating income of $73.5 million. Third quarter 2025 diluted EPS was $0.37, compared to third quarter 2024 EPS of $1.17. Third quarter 2025 adjusted diluted EPS was $1.30, up $0.13 or 11 percent, compared to third quarter 2024.

“Our team's consistent execution drove third quarter results in line with our expectations, reflecting solid growth across the business. Operating performance was supported by both higher volumes and effective pricing initiatives. In addition, we continue to make progress on our strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint in several key markets, which positions us well to more efficiently serve our customers and capture new growth opportunities,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric's CEO.

“While we continue to watch the macroeconomic environment closely, order activity remains healthy, giving us confidence in our outlook. As we close out the year, we remain focused on executing pricing discipline and cost control, while maintaining a balanced capital allocation approach to drive value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $336.6 million in the third quarter, an increase of $34.4 million or 11 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. Results were driven by the incremental sales impact of recent acquisitions, as well as organic volume and price realization. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $60.2 million. Third quarter 2024 Water Systems operating income was $52.8 million.

Distribution net sales were $197.3 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. The Distribution segment operating income in the third quarter 2025 was $16.3 million. Third quarter 2024 Distribution operating income was $12.2 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $80.0 million in the third quarter 2025, an increase of $10.3 million or 15 percent compared to the third quarter 2024. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes and price realization. Energy Systems operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $25.4 million. Third quarter 2024 Energy Systems operating income was $24.1 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities through the nine months of 2025 were $134.7 million versus $151.1 million in the same period in 2024.

2025 Guidance

The Company is maintaining the midpoint of its guidance for full year 2025 sales to be in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion and full year 2025 EPS to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.20 without the impact of the pension termination.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek's lists of America's Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2024 and America's Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

