Assistrx Named A Winner Of The Orlando Sentinel Media Group's Central Florida Top Workplaces 2025 Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Orlando Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential, research-backed survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization - including alignment, execution, connection and more.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The AssistRx mission to transform lives through access to therapy is accomplished through collaboration across the entire organization, from its technology teams to its patient solutions representatives, pharmacy teams and support staff. Life sciences organizations partner with AssistRx to improve patient access and treatment outcomes due to its leading technology, specialty pharmaceutical expertise and value-driven staff who share a passion for delivering the highest quality patient care.

AssistRx empowers its people with comprehensive learning and development programs that help team members grow their skills, advance their careers and make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry. Alongside professional development, AssistRx team members find connection and purpose through initiatives focused on community service, employee engagement and wellness activities. With a continued focus on employee recognition, AssistRx also celebrates its team members and their contributions through a robust peer-to-peer and leadership-driven awards program.

“Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year highlights both our organization's commitment to enabling fulfilling careers and the meaningful impact our team members make in the lives of patients and their families,” said AssistRx CEO Lee Cooper.“Our people are what have built our company to what it is today and what allows us to deliver on our mission. I am beyond proud that our team's feedback placed us among Orlando's top employers once again.”

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner-delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today's patients. Learn more at .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation's leading employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets, including USA TODAY, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and more. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or.

