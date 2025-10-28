Newton Golf Launches Newtongolf.Jp, Expanding Direct-To-Consumer Presence In Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New online platform strengthens Newton's global reach and delivers premium performance equipment to Japanese golfers

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) (“Newton Golf” or the“Company”), a leading innovator in performance-driven golf equipment, today announced the launch of its dedicated Japanese e-commerce site, . The new platform enables golfers in Japan to purchase Newton's performance-engineered products directly, marking a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing international expansion.

The launch of NewtonGolf reflects Newton's growing global demand and builds on strong traction across both U.S. and Asian markets. With golf participation on the rise in Japan, the new platform provides localized access to Newton's technology-driven innovations designed to enhance performance, precision, and consistency for golfers at every level.

“Japan is the world's second largest golf market and represents a major opportunity for Newton Golf,” said Dr. Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Newton Golf.“Launching NewtonGolf allows us to meet that demand directly, providing golfers in Japan with the same advanced performance technology and customer experience that have driven our growth in North America.”

The site will showcase Newton's advanced performance technologies, including:



Newton Motion Shafts - Featuring Newton's proprietary DOT SystemTM, which replaces traditional flex labels to deliver a precise, physics-based fitting experience. Gravity Putters and Accessories - Coming soon, designed to complement Newton's engineering philosophy and deliver stability, balance, and control.

The expansion aligns with Newton Golf's strategic focus on increasing its international direct-to-consumer (DTC) presence, strengthening engagement with golfers worldwide, and reinforcing its position as a leader in science-driven golf innovation.

About NEWTON GOLF

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment-including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters-that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the“Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company's future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

