Maestra.Io Launches Shopify Loyalty App As It Emerges As The Leading Klaviyo Alternative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Momentum for all-in-one platform for mid-market brands shows rising demand for alternative to fragmented marketing stacks.

Arlington, MA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maestra, the all-in-one, real-time, CDP-powered marketing platform for direct-to-consumer brands, today announced the launch of its Shopify Loyalty App, the Maestra Companion App, enabling brands to deploy fully featured loyalty programs in minutes and seamlessly sync first-party data into cross-channel journeys.

This launch marks a major milestone for the fast-growing startup. Maestra is on track to $4M ARR and has grown its team to more than 30 employees across Customer Success, sales and engineering. Trusted by brands including Sena, Selkirk Sport, The Adventure Challenge and Bokksu, Maestra is rapidly becoming the preferred Klaviyo alternative for $10M to $100M+ revenue brands, helping them unify their customer journeys and accelerate growth.

The Maestra Companion App enables brands to:



Launch personalized rewards and promotions effortlessly

Showcase challenges to earn points and highlight available offers - no coding required Provide Loyalty at checkout: Shoppers can redeem points for a personalized promo code right before paying

Customer traction includes Urban Armor Gear which achieved a 64% cost reduction by consolidating its marketing stack, realizing an immediate $100K in savings, demonstrating how Maestra delivers measurable gains for brands seeking a true Klaviyo alternative.

“We didn't just consolidate platforms with Maestra, we upgraded everything. Each tool we replaced now works better than before,” said Nick Salisbury, E-commerce Director, Urban Armor Gear.“Maestra's CSM improved our flows - amplified abandoned cart notifications, added post-purchase sequences. Now we have AI recommendations we can actually understand and control instead of some black box algorithm.”

This ease of deployment, combined with Maestra's powerful Customer Data Platform (CDP), allows direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands to go live faster and personalize every customer interaction across email, SMS/MMS/RCS, web, mobile push and messaging platforms.

“As marketing databases scale and retention becomes mission-critical, teams are outgrowing point tools and seeking unified solutions,” said Maryna Hradovich is the COO and Co-Founder of Maestra.“Our platform consolidates loyalty, referrals, promotions and omnichannel messaging into a single flow builder, eliminating tool sprawl while giving brands the personalization power and white-glove service they need to grow profitably.”

About Maestra is the all-in-one marketing platform for direct-to-consumer brands, designed to unify customer data and personalize every touchpoint beyond email and SMS. Powered by a real-time CDP, Maestra delivers omnichannel messaging, native loyalty and referral systems, personalization across site, product, and price, and advanced analytics. Paired with white-glove support, Maestra helps ambitious brands drive +15% conversions and scale with confidence.

Trusted by brands such as Quiksilver, JBL, Nespresso, United Colors of Benetton, Tefal, Panasonic, Miele, L'Oréal, Birkenstock, Marco Polo, Under Armour, and Gap, Maestra is setting a new standard in DTC marketing technology. For more information, visit .

