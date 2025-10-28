Ombudsman's Office Monitors Reintegration Of Repatriated Azerbaijani Citizens

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

As reported earlier, on October 22 this year, six citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including two women and four children, were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

The Ombudsman noted the institution's representatives met with the repatriated citizens who had been placed in a social service facility under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

During the meeting, officials were briefed on the medical, social, and psychological assistance being provided to the repatriated individuals and examined the measures taken to ensure their rights.

It was determined that the children required specialised psychological support to address trauma-related issues and aid their social adaptation. This concern was brought to the attention of the facility's management. Additionally, recommendations were made to support the reintegration of the repatriated individuals into society and to help them access educational and employment opportunities.

Within the framework of the meeting, the repatriated citizens were also informed about the Ombudsman's areas of activity and the existing mechanisms for protecting their rights.

The statement emphasised that the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to prioritise the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens living under difficult conditions abroad and ensures the protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms.