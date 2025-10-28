VEON's Jazzcash Wins Silver Award For Innovation In Lending At Money20/20 USA 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” and, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”), today announces that its digital financial services platform in Pakistan, JazzCash, has won the Silver Award in the Banking category at Money20/20 USA 2025, a leading global platform for the financial services ecosystem.

The award recognizes ReadyCash, JazzCash's pioneering digital lending feature that provides instant and accessible credit to individuals and micro-entrepreneurs in Pakistan. On average, it disburses 140,000 digital loans daily, making JazzCash the largest digital lender in the country.

JazzCash was awarded for its innovation in responsible lending and its contribution to shaping the future of credit inclusion in Pakistan, in alignment with the country's National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which targets increasing formal financial access to 75% of the population by 2028.

“ReadyCash was designed for the millions excluded from formal credit - small business owners, daily wage earners, and families managing irregular incomes. It goes beyond lending; it's about restoring dignity, building trust, and empowering progress through responsible finance,” said Murtaza Ali, JazzCash CEO.“This recognition further affirms that emerging markets like Pakistan can lead the way in building scalable, ethical, and AI-powered financial ecosystems.”

“JazzCash's recognition at Money20/20 USA is as much a milestone for Pakistan and frontier markets, as it is for VEON,” added Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.“When technology meets purpose, innovation flourishes and makes a genuine social impact. As a champion of digital financial inclusion, we consider it a privilege to bridge the service gap in frontier markets - a mission that benefits both society and sustainable business growth. We will continue to deliver impact at scale through locally built solutions in our high-growth markets.”

Competing alongside global leaders such as J.P. Morgan Payments, Revolut, and NuBank, JazzCash's Silver Award places Pakistan's digital financial ecosystem firmly on the global map of lending innovation.

JazzCash was also named a finalist at the Money20/20 Awards USA in the Payments category for“Financial Inclusion: Reimagining Aid Delivery through Branchless Banking”, highlighting its collaboration with public-sector and social welfare institutions to digitizing government and donor disbursements, which ensures transparent and dignified access to financial support for vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

About JazzCash

JazzCash is Pakistan's leading digital financial services platform, operating under a Branchless Banking charter and offering mobile wallet services in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. It serves 54 million customers, offering a broad portfolio of financial services for customers, including payments, lending, insurance, welfare disbursements, government to public payments for various services. For more information, please visit: .

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides services to over 150 million connectivity customers and approximately 120 million monthly active digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information visit:

Disclaimer

This release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's strategy and investment plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

