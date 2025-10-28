403
Man gets detained for offering bounty on US Attorney General
(MENAFN) A Minnesota resident has been taken into custody after federal authorities said he posted a violent threat on TikTok targeting US Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to reports.
An FBI affidavit, cited by media, stated that a tip received on October 9 led agents to a video displaying Bondi’s photo marked with a “sniper scope red dot” and the message: "WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000. DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD)." The post also included the line: "Cough cough when they don't serve us then what?"
Prosecutors described the video as a “deliberate threat of violence” rather than satire, highlighting references in the post to anarchism and a linked “An Anarchist FAQ Book.”
Authorities identified the account as belonging to Tyler Maxon Avalos, 30, of St. Paul. Avalos reportedly has prior convictions, including felony stalking in 2022 and domestic assault charges dating back to 2016.
Avalos appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Minneapolis and was released on his own recognizance.
