Trump Approves Missile Shipment to Japan’s F-35 Jets
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he has authorized the initial shipment of missiles to Japan's Self-Defense Forces for deployment on their F-35 fighter jets.
"I'm delighted to report that I've just approved the first batch of missiles," Trump stated while addressing American service members aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington, docked at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.
The president indicated that the missiles are scheduled to arrive "this week, so they're ahead of schedule," highlighting the expedited delivery.
Trump underscored the superiority of the US military, declaring: "From now on, if we're in a war, we're going to win the war. We're going to win it like nobody ever before."
He lauded the strength of the US Navy, asserting that no other naval force comes "even close" and emphasizing that America produces the finest equipment, ammunition, weapons, missiles, and aircraft.
"There's no military like our military, not even close. Nobody has our weapons, and it'll be stronger and more powerful than ever before very soon," Trump added, stressing that unmatched technology alone does not ensure strength.
Highlighting the crucial role of personnel, he said, "If you don't have the right people to operate those weapons, they don't mean much," reinforcing that skilled operators are essential to military effectiveness.
Trump delivered these statements during the visit alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as a segment of his three-nation tour across Asia.
