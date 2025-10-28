403
Erdogan, Starmer Chair Bilateral Talks in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday jointly chaired a meeting between their respective delegations in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
The two leaders began with a private one-on-one discussion before proceeding to broader inter-delegation negotiations at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
The Turkish delegation featured Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president's principal advisor on foreign affairs and security.
Following the discussions, the leaders are anticipated to participate in a signing ceremony for agreements and hold a joint press briefing after a working dinner between the delegations.
These sessions were conducted as part of Starmer’s official visit to Türkiye. Earlier in the day, the British premier was greeted by Erdogan during a formal welcoming ceremony.
