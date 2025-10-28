Castle Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
A live audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences' website at castlebiosciences/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.
Castle will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held Nov. 18-20, 2025. Meetings may be requested exclusively through Jefferies Financial Group.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.
Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide treatment decisions for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. To learn more, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
...
Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
...
Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment