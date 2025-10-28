Castle Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the Stephens 27Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences' website at castlebiosciences/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Castle will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held Nov. 18-20, 2025. Meetings may be requested exclusively through Jefferies Financial Group.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide treatment decisions for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. To learn more, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.