Deleion Capital Introduces AI-Driven Quantitative Asset Management Solutions As Bitcoin Rebounds To $115,000

New York City, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLeion Capital announces a cutting-edge solution, an AI-powered digital asset trust investment platform designed to deliver stable outputs, regardless of market direction as the Bitcoin (BTC) experiences renewed volatility, rebounding to the $115,000-mark, global investors are once again faced with the challenges of navigating unpredictable markets.
Amid growing institutional participation and heightened price fluctuations, independent investors often find themselves at a disadvantage. DeLeion Capital aims to change that by transforming the traditional crypto investment experience, empowering users to transition from speculative trading to systematic, data-driven income generation.
“Our mission is to remove the emotional and time burdens of crypto investing,” said a spokesperson for DeLeion Capital.“With our advanced quantitative strategies, investors can achieve consistent returns while minimizing exposure to market volatility.”
Next-Generation Quantitative Analysis: Tailored Investment Plans for Every Individual:
DeLeion Capital's proprietary system leverages AI algorithms and high-frequency trading strategies capable of executing hundreds of analytical decisions in milliseconds. This data-driven approach enables the platform to identify profitable opportunities in both bullish and bearish markets.
Classic Plan:
Designed for BTC/ETH holders seeking stable growth amid market uncertainty. Professional Plan:
For investors pursuing higher returns through diversified, tokenized fund strategies. Elite Plan:
An exclusive offering for high-net-worth clients seeking maximum profitability through customized portfolios.
How It Works: Register an Account: Sign up on and complete quick identity verification. Select a Strategy: Choose the BTC-based investment plan that matches your goals. Earn Daily Returns: Activate the intelligent system to begin earning consistent profits automatically.
Individuals can also take advantage of:
Individuals can also take advantage of:

Zero-Entry Experience: Free trial access for new participants. Affiliate Referral Rewards: Earn up to 4.5% perpetual commission for each referral. Fixed Interest Rates: Returns remain stable regardless of market fluctuations. Potential Settlements: Real-time profit distribution to grow wealth seamlessly.
Example Returns
| Deposit
| Period
| Potential Yield
| Total Return
| $400
| 4 Days
| 1.15%
| $418.40
| $900
| 10 Days
| 1.20%
| $1,008
| $1,400
| 15 Days
| 1.27%
| $1,666.70
| $7,900
| 35 Days
| 1.55%
| $12,185.75
With its emphasis on transparency, automation, and intelligent asset management, DeLeion Capital positions itself as a trusted partner for investors seeking predictable growth in an unpredictable digital asset landscape.
About DeLeion Capital
DeLeion Capital is a digital asset management firm specializing in AI-driven quantitative trading and trust-based investment solutions. The company's mission is to make crypto investing smarter, more efficient, and more accessible through advanced technology and financial innovation.
Media Contact:
Email:...
Website: Text>
Media Contact:
Email:...
Website:
