Deleion Capital Introduces AI-Driven Quantitative Asset Management Solutions As Bitcoin Rebounds To $115,000


New York City, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLeion Capital announces a cutting-edge solution, an AI-powered digital asset trust investment platform designed to deliver stable outputs, regardless of market direction as the Bitcoin (BTC) experiences renewed volatility, rebounding to the $115,000-mark, global investors are once again faced with the challenges of navigating unpredictable markets.

Amid growing institutional participation and heightened price fluctuations, independent investors often find themselves at a disadvantage. DeLeion Capital aims to change that by transforming the traditional crypto investment experience, empowering users to transition from speculative trading to systematic, data-driven income generation.

“Our mission is to remove the emotional and time burdens of crypto investing,” said a spokesperson for DeLeion Capital.“With our advanced quantitative strategies, investors can achieve consistent returns while minimizing exposure to market volatility.”

Next-Generation Quantitative Analysis:
DeLeion Capital's proprietary system leverages AI algorithms and high-frequency trading strategies capable of executing hundreds of analytical decisions in milliseconds. This data-driven approach enables the platform to identify profitable opportunities in both bullish and bearish markets.

Tailored Investment Plans for Every Individual:

  • Classic Plan:
    Designed for BTC/ETH holders seeking stable growth amid market uncertainty.
  • Professional Plan:
    For investors pursuing higher returns through diversified, tokenized fund strategies.
  • Elite Plan:
    An exclusive offering for high-net-worth clients seeking maximum profitability through customized portfolios.

How It Works:

  • Register an Account: Text>Sign up on and complete quick identity verification.
  • Select a Strategy: Choose the BTC-based investment plan that matches your goals.
  • Earn Daily Returns: Activate the intelligent system to begin earning consistent profits automatically.

    Individuals can also take advantage of:

    • Zero-Entry Experience: Free trial access for new participants.
    • Affiliate Referral Rewards: Earn up to 4.5% perpetual commission for each referral.
    • Fixed Interest Rates: Returns remain stable regardless of market fluctuations.
    • Potential Settlements: Text>Real-time profit distribution to grow wealth seamlessly.

    Example Returns

    • Deposit Period Potential Yield Total Return
    $400 4 Days 1.15% $418.40
    $900 10 Days 1.20% $1,008
    $1,400 15 Days 1.27% $1,666.70
    $7,900 35 Days 1.55% $12,185.75

    With its emphasis on transparency, automation, and intelligent asset management, DeLeion Capital positions itself as a trusted partner for investors seeking predictable growth in an unpredictable digital asset landscape.

    About DeLeion Capital
    DeLeion Capital is Text>a digital asset management firm specializing in AI-driven quantitative trading and trust-based investment solutions. The company's mission is to make crypto investing smarter, more efficient, and more accessible through advanced technology and financial innovation.

