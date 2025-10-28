Amazon To Cut 30,000 Corporate Jobs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

San Francisco: Amazon plans to lay off roughly 30,000 corporate employees starting on Tuesday, local media reported Monday.

Employees are expected to be notified of the layoffs by email beginning Tuesday morning. The cuts would affect nearly 10 percent of its corporate workforce.

As the second-largest private employer in the United States, Amazon has more than 1.54 million employees worldwide, mostly in warehouses and roughly 350,000 in corporate roles.

It marks another round of the company's rolling layoffs since 2022, which have resulted in more than 27,000 employees losing their jobs.

According to Layoffs, which tracks job reductions in the tech sector, more than 200 tech companies have laid off about 98,000 employees so far this year.

The largest wave of tech layoffs occurred in 2023, when nearly 1,200 companies cut more than 260,000 jobs, it said.

Across industries, executives have pointed to the rise of generative AI as a key factor reshaping workforce needs.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in June that the company's headcount could decline further as it embraces AI technologies. The company "will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs," Jassy wrote in a memo to employees.

"It's hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce," Jassy added.