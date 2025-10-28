Zelensky: Heating Season In Ukraine Begins Today

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during a media briefing held yesterday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Heating has already begun in social sector facilities in some communities, but the official launch is scheduled for the 28th,” Zelensky said.

He also assured that restoration work is underway at critical infrastructure sites damaged by recent airstrikes.

Russia launches another attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure

As previously reported, on October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of UAH 8.4 billion from the state budget's reserve fund to ensure stable passage through the 2025/2026 heating season.

On October 3, Russian forces carried out the largest attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production infrastructure since February 2022, launching 35 missiles and 60 drones.