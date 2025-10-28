Zelensky: Heating Season In Ukraine Begins Today
“Heating has already begun in social sector facilities in some communities, but the official launch is scheduled for the 28th,” Zelensky said.
He also assured that restoration work is underway at critical infrastructure sites damaged by recent airstrikes.Read also: Russia launches another attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure
As previously reported, on October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of UAH 8.4 billion from the state budget's reserve fund to ensure stable passage through the 2025/2026 heating season.
On October 3, Russian forces carried out the largest attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production infrastructure since February 2022, launching 35 missiles and 60 drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment