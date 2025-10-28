Jet Skis Market Expanding With $2.13 Billion At 7.8% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Jet Skis Market From 2024 To 2029?The jet skis market size has been experiencing considerable growth in the past few years. The projection suggests an increase from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.58 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This significant growth observed historically is largely due to factors such as heightened consumer enthusiasm for water sports, an upward trend in marine tourism activities, a rise in disposable incomes, as well as a surge in popularity of recreational marine activities, particularly among the millennial demographic.

In the coming years, the jet skis market is projected to witness a robust growth, with an anticipated valuation of $2.13 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the rising availability of advanced jet skis equipped with superior safety features and simple controls, the growing trend of water sports clubs, marinas and coastal resorts that offer jet ski rentals, advancements in jet ski design and technology, increased interest in electric jet skis, and expansion in the commercial and military use of jet skis. Key trends for this period encompass technological progress in improved propulsion systems, smart technology integration, e-commerce and online sales integration, development of electric and eco-friendly models, and the implementation of artificial intelligence.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Jet Skis Market?

The surge in interest for water-based forms of recreation is being projected as a major growth boost for the jet skis market. Be it oceans, lakes, rivers, reservoirs, or pools, recreational or commercial activities that involve water bodies have been witnessing a rapid spike in popularity. This can be attributed to the rising inclination of consumers towards wellness-centric outdoor leisure activities. Jet Skis, due to their potential for high-speed excitement and thrill, offer a unique personal watercraft experience on various water bodies. As per Yachting World, a magazine from the UK that provides comprehensive coverage of sailing and yachting events around the world, the number of UK adults who indulged in a boating activity in 2022 hit 13.2 million, a 3% rise from the previous year's 12.8 million. Consequently, such increasing preferences for water-based recreational activities are fueling the demand for jet skis, driving the market's progress.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Jet Skis Market?

Major players in the Jet Skis Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

. BRP Inc.

. Jiujiang Hison Motor Boat Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

. Strand Craft Pty Ltd

. Krash Industries Inc.

. Taiga Motors Corporation

. Alesta Marine S.r.l.

. Powertec Jet Inc.

. Free Form Factory Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Jet Skis Industry?

Leading businesses in the jet skis market are increasingly steering their efforts towards groundbreaking product designs, such as wide-body fishing jet skis, aiming to elevate stability, storage capacity, and user interaction for both leisure and professional uses. Wide-body fishing jet skis are designed with broadened hulls and decks to enable better balance, specific fishing facilities, and adaptable storage, drawing the attention of a growing number of water sports aficionados. For instance, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., a company based in Japan known for its motorcycles, marine goods, and power sports apparatus, introduced the 2026 Yamaha Crosswave in August 2025. This four-seater wide-body fishing jet ski is equipped with a flat-edged hull, underfloor storage, live bait wells, and several rod holders. This introduction is indicative of a wider trend in the sector towards tailored, multi-purpose personal watercraft that meet niche customer requirements and engage new users, thereby fueling expansion in the overall jet ski market.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Jet Skis Market Segments

The jet skis market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Stand-Up Jet Skis, Sit-Down Jet Skis, Luxury Jet Skis, Performance Jet Skis, Other Product Types

2) By Engine Capacity: Below 800 cc, 800 cc - 1000 cc, 1000 cc - 1500 cc, Above 1500 cc

3) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Electric

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Recreational, Commercial, Military, Other Applications

Subsegment:

1) By Stand-Up Jet Skis: Recreational Stand-Up, Competition/Performance Stand-Up, Beginner-Friendly Stand-Up

2) By Sit-Down Jet Skis: Recreational Sit-Down, Touring Sit-Down, Utility Or Work Sit-Down

3) By Luxury Jet Skis: Premium Comfort, Extended Range Or Long-Distance, High-End Features Or Tech-Integrated

4) By Performance Jet Skis: Racing Or Competition, High-Speed Recreational, Freestyle Or Trick-Oriented

5) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Jet Skis, Fishing-Specific Jet Skis, Specialty Or Custom Jet Skis

Which Regions Are Dominating The Jet Skis Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Jet Skis Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. The report forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region will record the fastest growth in the future. Data for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa are included in this report.

