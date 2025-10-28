403
Soft Dollar, Steady Peso: Mexico Rides Risk Bid As Fed Looms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico opened Tuesday with the peso essentially unchanged around 18.42 per dollar and the country's main stock gauge holding yesterday's rebound.
The U.S. Dollar Index hovered near 100.3 in early trade, removing upward pressure on dollar-Latin pairs and keeping USD/MXN confined to the familiar 18.30–18.50 corridor.
What happened yesterday and overnight is straightforward: a softer global dollar and calmer rates backdrop encouraged risk-taking, and Mexico participated.
The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.17% on Monday to 61,860, a level consistent with the up-channel that has carried the index since mid-summer. Flows weren't euphoric, but breadth improved as cyclical and consumer names outpaced rate-sensitive stocks.
In FX, the peso 's intraday swings were modest, typical when investors are reluctant to take big positions ahead of the Federal Reserve.
Mexico's Peso and Equities Ride the Nearshoring Wave
The story behind the story is what makes Mexico interesting to outsiders. The peso is one of the world's most actively traded emerging-market currencies and a popular“carry” vehicle: Mexico's inflation has cooled enough to let Banxico trim rates, yet yields remain high by developed-market standards.
That mix draws foreign money when the global dollar softens-as it has-without destroying the appeal of holding pesos. Meanwhile, equities are quietly a leveraged play on North American supply chains.
Factory relocations and export tie-ins support domestic earnings even as headline politics and Pemex's challenges complicate the macro picture.
Investors are effectively expressing two views at once: confidence in Mexico's private-sector integration with the United States, and caution about state-owned energy and policy unpredictability.
Technically, USD/MXN looks range-bound. On four-hour charts, momentum is flat and relative strength sits near the mid-50s, consistent with consolidation.
The daily profile shows resistance clustering around 18.45–18.50 and support near 18.30; a break in either direction would likely extend. For equities, the IPC's trend remains constructive; resistance lies around 62,200–62,600, with supports near 61,400 and 60,750.
What to watch next: the Fed's decision and tone later today. A dovish-leaning cut would keep the dollar subdued and favor a stronger peso alongside continued equity support; a hawkish surprise could push USD/MXN toward 18.60 and cool the rally on the Bolsa.
