Police Constable Martyred In Bannu Attack By Unknown Gunmen

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A police constable was martyred when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of Kaki Police Station.

According to police, the incident took place at Do Sadak Kaki, where Javed Khan, a constable posted at Khujri Police Post, was returning home after duty when unidentified attackers ambushed him. He died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

It is worth mentioning that last Friday, SP Operations Asad Zubair and three other police personnel were martyred when an explosion targeted their vehicle, leaving two others injured.

The incident occurred in Daraban as SP Asad Zubair and his team were on their way to inspect the site of an earlier blast in Ghalmeena.