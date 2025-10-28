Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Constable Martyred In Bannu Attack By Unknown Gunmen

Police Constable Martyred In Bannu Attack By Unknown Gunmen


2025-10-28 06:05:41
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

A police constable was martyred when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of Kaki Police Station.

According to police, the incident took place at Do Sadak Kaki, where Javed Khan, a constable posted at Khujri Police Post, was returning home after duty when unidentified attackers ambushed him. He died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

Also Read: Corps Commander Peshawar, KP Chief Minister Discuss Security, Development Plans

It is worth mentioning that last Friday, SP Operations Asad Zubair and three other police personnel were martyred when an explosion targeted their vehicle, leaving two others injured.

The incident occurred in Daraban as SP Asad Zubair and his team were on their way to inspect the site of an earlier blast in Ghalmeena.

MENAFN28102025000189011041ID1110257901



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search