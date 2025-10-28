403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Emphasizes Equality in Ties with Germany
(MENAFN) China stated on Monday that it aims for an equitable relationship with Germany following the cancellation of German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s visit to Beijing last week.
"Given the current circumstances, it is all the more important and imperative for the two sides to uphold mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation and advance the bilateral relationship along the right track," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press briefing.
Wadephul had postponed his planned trip to China, originally set for Monday and Tuesday, after Beijing did not confirm meetings beyond an already scheduled session with his Chinese counterpart.
"China views and develops its relations with Germany from a strategic and long-term perspective," Guo added.
"Given the current circumstances, it is all the more important and imperative for the two sides to uphold mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation and advance the bilateral relationship along the right track," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press briefing.
Wadephul had postponed his planned trip to China, originally set for Monday and Tuesday, after Beijing did not confirm meetings beyond an already scheduled session with his Chinese counterpart.
"China views and develops its relations with Germany from a strategic and long-term perspective," Guo added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment