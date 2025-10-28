Afridi Legal & Financial Services Offers Professional Pashto, Urdu, Hindi, And English Interpretation Services Across Southern California

Afridi Legal & Financial Services, operated by Shafi Afridi, provides professional interpretation services in Pashto Interpreter, Urdu Interpreter, and Hindi Interpreter languages throughout Southern California. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating for over 15 years, the company has earned the trust of individuals, families, and small businesses seeking reliable, non-certified interpretation support across Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and San Diego Counties.

Operating from 3001 Red Hill Ave, Building 6, Suite 210, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, Afridi Legal & Financial Services is known for its transparent fee structure, accessibility, and dedication to cultural understanding. The firm provides on-site and remote interpretation services seven days a week, ensuring clear communication for clients with multilingual needs.

Reliable Interpretation-Translator Services in Multiple Languages

Afridi Legal & Financial Services specializes in real-time interpretation between Pashto, Urdu, Hindi, and English, bridging language gaps in community, personal, and informal legal settings. These services are tailored for non-certified and non-licensed contexts, including community events, immigration-related discussions, small business meetings, and personal matters where formal certification is not required by law.

The company emphasizes clarity, cultural sensitivity, and confidentiality, providing essential linguistic support for individuals and organizations throughout Southern California.

Transparent Fee Structure and Coverage

Afridi Legal & Financial Services maintains a clear and standardized pricing model for both on-site and remote interpretation:

On-Site Interpretation:



Hourly Rate: $150 (minimum 4 hours)

Additional Hours: $100 per hour No travel fee within 20 miles; additional mileage charged at $1 per mile round trip

Remote Interpretation (via phone or video):



Hourly Rate: $150 (minimum 2 hours) Additional Hours: $100 per hour

Cancellation Policy:



On-site cancellations within 24 hours: 50% of the total cost Remote cancellations within 12 hours: 50% of the total cost

Payment Terms:



100% payment required at booking Accepted methods: Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, and Bank Transfer via Zelle

These services are available seven days a week, offering clients flexibility and reliability across Southern California.

Counties and Service Areas

Afridi Legal & Financial Services proudly serves clients in:



Orange County: Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Huntington Beach

Riverside County: Riverside, Moreno Valley, Temecula

San Bernardino County: San Bernardino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles County: Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale

Ventura County: Oxnard, Ventura, Thousand Oaks San Diego County: San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido

Language Specializations



Pashto Interpretation - Translator: Ideal for Afghan and Pakistani communities in California, for immigration, community, or informal legal discussions.

Urdu Interpretation - Translator: Serving South Asian communities across healthcare, business, and family settings.

Hindi Interpretation - Translator: Supporting Indian and South Asian residents for cultural events, community meetings, and informal agreements. English Interpretation: Helping non-native speakers navigate complex discussions in personal and professional environments.

Afridi Legal & Financial Services does not provide document translation. Its focus remains entirely on spoken interpretation for live or remote interactions.

Interpretation for Informal and Non-Certified Contexts

Shafi Afridi provides interpretation in settings where state certification or licensing is not required, such as:

Community and cultural events

Family and personal discussions

Informal immigration or attorney consultations

Business meetings or small-scale agreements

Informal medical and educational interactions

These services ensure that individuals and organizations can communicate effectively without language barriers, while maintaining full compliance with California regulations for non-certified interpretation.

To learn more, visit:

Phone Number: 714-229-1322

Address: 3001 Red Hill Ave, Ste 6-210, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

About Afridi Legal & Financial Services

Afridi Legal & Financial Services, operated by Shafi Afridi (LDA #538, Orange County, California), provides professional document preparation, divorce document assistance, and interpretation - translator services in Pashto, Urdu, Hindi, and English. With more than 15 years of experience and an A+ BBB rating, the firm continues to serve Southern California's multilingual population with professionalism, affordability, and cultural understanding.

The company is not attorney-operated and cannot offer legal advice. All services are limited to self-help assistance and non-certified interpretation, performed under the client's direction.

Disclaimer: Afridi Legal & Financial Services and its representatives are not attorneys and cannot provide legal advice. Interpretation services are offered solely for non-certified, non-licensed settings such as community events, immigration-related discussions, and personal matters. The information provided is for general informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as legal counsel.