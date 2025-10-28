QRTA Holds Global Forum On Future Education And Citizenship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) convened its annual forum on Monday under the theme: Educating for Tomorrow: Cultivating Citizenship and Values in a Changing World. The forum brought together a distinguished group of educators, policymakers, and researchers from over 71 countries and more than 11,000 registered participants from Jordan and abroad.In line with QRTA's vision of empowering teachers and sharing educational knowledge and expertise through a global platform, the forum included discussions and sessions focused on reimagining education to cultivate responsible and proactive future generations.The forum featured 39 interactive sessions and workshops led by 54 speakers and experts representing various educational institutions and universities from across the world. Participating organizations included, Harvard University – Graduate School of Education (USA), among others.In her opening remarks at the event, QRTA Director of Business Development and Growth Ms. Nabila Bashir emphasized the forum's alignment with national efforts to empower teachers and support them in meeting the challenges of an ever-evolving educational environment."In these challenging times, education stands as a powerful force for transformation. It is not only about preparing students for exams or careers, but also about shaping responsible citizens, compassionate leaders, and active contributors to their communities and the world."The forum's keynote session, delivered by the Ford Foundation Professor of the Practice of International Education at Harvard University Dr. Fernando Reimers, highlighted the importance of incorporating global citizenship values into educational systems and emphasized their role in preparing learners to become responsible, empathetic, and active global citizens.Through an interactive and participatory approach, this year's forum offered an open space for dialogue and exchange among teachers and education specialists. Its sessions explored several advanced topics, such as education and humanity, education as a catalyst for active citizenship, moral and global citizenship education for teachers, digital citizenship, critical thinking, collaborative learning, and social responsibility for students.The forum also included teacher-to-teacher workshops, bringing together select educators chosen from a large pool of international applicants. These workshops provided participants with a platform to showcase inspiring classroom practices, exchange experiences, and engage in open discussions and Q&A sessions.At QRTA, all initiatives are grounded in evidence-based practices and guided by the realities of the classroom environment. In line with this approach, this year's forum was shaped by insights gathered through a pre-forum survey, whose findings helped anchor discussions to the needs and aspirations of educators.Emphasizing the importance of collaboration between educational institutions, teachers, and the public and private sectors in the advancement of education, the 2025 forum reaffirmed QRTA's commitment to building a generation of learners grounded in values, who are active within their societies and the global community.