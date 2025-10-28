Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, ADB Explore New Opportunities In Strategic Sectors

2025-10-28 05:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Jasur Karshibayev, held a meeting with Jesper Klindt Petersen, Regional Head of the Operations Coordination Department for Central and West Asia at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to discuss avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, Head of Operations of the ADB Permanent Mission in Uzbekistan, ADB Chief Operations Specialist Shaista Hussein, and key representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Throughout the discourse, the stakeholders concentrated on optimizing the efficacy of current undertakings while probing potential avenues for collaborative ventures moving forward. The parties engaged in a dialogue regarding strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing synergistic partnerships and catalyzing novel investment ventures throughout Uzbekistan.

At the culmination of the discussions, both parties reached a consensus to enhance the ideation exchange and implement a structured, outcome-driven partnership.

At present, the collaborative initiative portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank stands at $14 billion, encompassing critical sectors including sustainable energy, transportation infrastructure, digital innovation, educational advancement, and various other strategic domains.

Trend News Agency

