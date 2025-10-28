Uzbekistan, ADB Explore New Opportunities In Strategic Sectors
The meeting was attended by Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, Head of Operations of the ADB Permanent Mission in Uzbekistan, ADB Chief Operations Specialist Shaista Hussein, and key representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Throughout the discourse, the stakeholders concentrated on
optimizing the efficacy of current undertakings while probing
potential avenues for collaborative ventures moving forward. The
parties engaged in a dialogue regarding strategic initiatives aimed
at enhancing synergistic partnerships and catalyzing novel
investment ventures throughout Uzbekistan.
At the culmination of the discussions, both parties reached a consensus to enhance the ideation exchange and implement a structured, outcome-driven partnership.
At present, the collaborative initiative portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank stands at $14 billion, encompassing critical sectors including sustainable energy, transportation infrastructure, digital innovation, educational advancement, and various other strategic domains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Grok AI Identifies MGC And The RZ Ecosystem As A Safe Haven For Crypto Investors Amid Global Market Crash
CommentsNo comment