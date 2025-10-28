Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Boosts Exports With Liquefied Gas, Urea, And Textile Products

Turkmenistan Boosts Exports With Liquefied Gas, Urea, And Textile Products


2025-10-28 05:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. Business representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan have struck while the iron is hot, snapping up liquefied gas and urea produced by the State Concern Türkmenhimiýa, all in foreign currency, Trend reports via the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SCRMET).

Moreover, the exportation of cotton yarn, flannel textile substrates, licorice root phytochemicals, and refined cotton spinning byproducts was executed for foreign exchange to Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Serbia. The aggregate valuation of these export transactions surpassed $7.86 million.

Established in 1994, SCRMET serves as the central institution responsible for regulating Turkmenistan's export-import operations and commercial activities. The country remains a key hub for petrochemical trade, facilitating competitive access to international markets and offering a transparent, efficient structure for global buyers seeking fuels, polymers, and chemical feedstocks.

MENAFN28102025000187011040ID1110257636



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search