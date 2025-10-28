Turkmenistan Boosts Exports With Liquefied Gas, Urea, And Textile Products
Moreover, the exportation of cotton yarn, flannel textile substrates, licorice root phytochemicals, and refined cotton spinning byproducts was executed for foreign exchange to Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Serbia. The aggregate valuation of these export transactions surpassed $7.86 million.
Established in 1994, SCRMET serves as the central institution responsible for regulating Turkmenistan's export-import operations and commercial activities. The country remains a key hub for petrochemical trade, facilitating competitive access to international markets and offering a transparent, efficient structure for global buyers seeking fuels, polymers, and chemical feedstocks.
