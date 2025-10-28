Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 26 Out Of 38 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting from 20:00 on Monday, October 27, Russian forces launched a total of 38 drones at Ukraine, including Shahed and Gerbera types. Launches came from the directions of Kursk and Oryol.

Approximately 25 of the enemy aerial targets were identified as Shahed strike drones.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire teams of Ukraine's Defense Forces took part in repelling the attack.

Preliminary data show that as of 09:00 on Tuesday, air defense intercepted or jammed 26 enemy UAVs of different types in the north and east of the country, including Shahed and Gerbera drones.

Four locations recorded impacts from 12 enemy strike drones, and in one location debris from downed drones fell.

Ukrainian soldiers neutralize Russian Molniya-2using electronic warfare systems

The Air Force warns that the attack is ongoing, with movement of several Russian UAVs still observed in Ukrainian airspace.

As reported earlier, during the night of October 28 a Russian drone fell in central Chernihiv.