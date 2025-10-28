Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Visits Water Filter Production Facility In Sabirabad

2025-10-28 05:05:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the water filter production facility of“Firtina Su Sistemleri” LLC in the Sabirabad Industrial District on October 28, Azernews reports.

“Firtina Su Sistemleri” LLC was registered as a resident of the Sabirabad Industrial District in 2024.

The facility, with a project value of approximately 1.2 million manats, produces equipment for liquid filtration and purification using Chinese technology. It plans to manufacture 210,000 filters and 15,000 water filter devices annually. The products, including devices and spare parts, are supplied to the domestic market and exported to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

The facility currently employs 50 people, with plans to expand employment in the near future.

AzerNews

