Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs Chhath Puja At Hathi Ghat Near ITO

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers during the Chhath Puja rituals at Hathi Ghat on the Yamuna riverbank near ITO. The CM joined devotees in traditional worship, marking the sacred festival with offerings to the setting sun and prayers for prosperity.

