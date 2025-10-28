Ex-Match Referee Chris Broad Makes STUNNING Revelation On ICC's 'Leniency' Towards India

Ex-match referee Chris Broad revealed the ICC showed favouritism towards India, claiming he was told to be 'lenient' on a slow over-rate during Sourav Ganguly's captaincy. He also spoke about BCCI's growing financial power and influence over the ICC.

Former match referee and England cricketer, Chris Broad, has made a stunning revelation about International Cricket Council (ICC) favourtism in Team India matches. Chris Broad, father of former England pacer Stuart Broad, served as the ICC match referee after he retired from international cricket in 1989, officiating in numerous high-profile series and tournaments.

The former Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire cricketer served as ICC match referee for 21 years, beginning in 2003, during which he oversaw several bilateral series and ICC events, including World Cups and Ashes contests, before stepping down from his role in 2024. Chris Broad had officiated several matches of Team India during his illustrious tenure, including the high-voltage clashes between India and Pakistan.

However, Chris Broad made a stunning revelation on how the International Cricket Council (ICC) was biased towards Team India during their matches.

Chris Broad recalled his time as an ICC match referee and revealed how the world governing body of cricket was 'lenient' towards Team India.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 68-year-old revealed India were behind on their over-rate and due for a fine when the ICC asked him to show 'leniency' towards and adjust the slow over-rate calculations to avoid penalizing the Indian team.

"India were three, four overs down at the end of a game, so it constituted a fine," said Broad.“I got a phone call saying, 'Be lenient, find some time because it's India'. And it's like, right, OK. So we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold.”

Chris Broad did not mention the year or the match when the incident took place, but he hinted that it had occurred during Sourav Ganguly's tenure as Team India captain. Former ICC match referee stated that after Ganguly ignored the repeated warnings of a slow over-rate, the ICC finally asked him to penalize him.

“The very next game, exactly the same thing happened. He [Sourav Ganguly] didn't listen to any of the hurry-ups, and so I phoned and said, 'what do you want me to do now?' and I was told, 'Just do him.' So there were politics involved, right from the start,” he said.

Sourav Ganguly served as Team India captain from 2000 to 2005, which marked the revival of Team India in international cricket after the match-fixing controversy and several high-profile controversies that often drew the attention of the ICC.

Former England cricketer further stated that the power of the International Cricket Council has been eroded over the years, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has gained control over the world governing body.

“I think we were supported by Vince van der Bijl (ICC umpires manager) while he was in position because he came from a cricketing background, but once he left, the management became a lot weaker,” Broad said.

“India got all the money and have now taken over the ICC, so in many ways. I'm pleased I'm not around because it's a much more political position now than it ever has been,” he added.

Reflecting on his storied career as an ICC match referee, Chris Broad stated that he endured numerous challenges, controversies, and political pressures throughout his 21-year career.

“I was very happy to carry on, but for 20 years, I dodged a lot of bullets, both politically and physically. I look back and I think, 'you know, 20 years is quite a long time to be doing that job',” Broad concluded.

During his 21-year career as a match referee, Chris Broad had officiated 123 Tests, 361 ODIs, and 138 T20Is. He wanted to continue, but the ICC did not renew his contract, ending his tenure as the match referee in 2024.