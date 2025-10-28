Coinshares Launches TON ETP With Zero Management Fees And 2% Staking Yield

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe's leading digital asset manager delivers institutional access to TON, the blockchain powering Telegram's 900+ million users

28 October 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), with an announced merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp (Nasdaq: VCIC), a global European leading asset manager specialising in digital assets with over $10 billion in assets under management, today launched the CoinShares Physical Staked Toncoin (Ticker: CTON, ISIN: GB00BVBM1L91) – a regulated exchange-traded product offering exposure to TON (The Open Network), the high-performance blockchain integrated with Telegram's global ecosystem.

This launch combines CoinShares' proven track record of delivering institutional-grade digital asset innovations with TON's unique infrastructure that bridges on-chain technology with real-world adoption at unprecedented scale.

Strategic Timing Meets Mass Market Reality

As European institutional appetite for diversified blockchain exposure accelerates, CoinShares has identified Toncoin as a compelling opportunity within the layer 1 landscape. TON's integration with Telegram provides a differentiated value proposition: established infrastructure supporting a significant user base through one of the world's largest communication platforms.

With Telegram's 900+ million active users and TON's high-performance capabilities of over 104,000 transactions per second, the blockchain combines technical performance with existing market reach.

"TON represents an interesting development in blockchain infrastructure, a layer 1 that's already integrated with Telegram's substantial user base, supporting real applications and payments. This aligns perfectly with our hybrid finance investment thesis: identifying projects where blockchain technology integrates with established platforms and real-world use cases, bridging the gap between traditional digital services and decentralized infrastructure. We're focused on providing our clients with access to blockchain projects that demonstrate practical utility alongside technical innovation," commented Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares.

Toncoin is already part of the CoinShares Altcoins ETF (Ticker: DIME) in the United States, illustrating CoinShares' continued interest in supporting innovative blockchain ecosystems. This new European ETP extends that exposure to European investors and integrates direct staking rewards.

Product Highlights



0% Management Fee: Competitive institutional pricing for Europe's cheapest TON ETP

2% Staking Yield: Automatic yield generation from network validation rewards

Physically Backed: Direct 1:1 exposure to underlying TON tokens

Exchange Trading: Trade in USD on the SIX Swiss Exchange like traditional securities

European Access: Passported across CoinShares Physical existing market footprint Real-World Utility: Exposure to the blockchain powering Telegram's Web3 ecosystem

About CoinShares



CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit:

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 |...

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 |...

The CoinShares Physical Staked Toncoin ETP (CTON) begins trading on SIX Swiss Exchange starting 28/10/2025 in USD, with the product passported across the same European markets as CoinShares' existing CSDS product suite, providing broad institutional and retail access.

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

...

M Group Strategic Communications

Peter Padovano

...