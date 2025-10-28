403
Catalan Party Junts Pulls Support from Spain’s Minority Coalition
(MENAFN) Catalan party Junts has officially withdrawn its external support for Spain's minority coalition government, which has been in office since November 2023, media reported Monday.
Party leader Carles Puigdemont declared that Junts will move into opposition, citing the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party’s (PSOE) failure to uphold political agreements.
"The Spanish government will not be able to resort to the investiture majority. It will have neither the budget nor the capacity to govern," Puigdemont said during a press conference.
A consultative vote is scheduled from Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) until Thursday at 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), with results expected to confirm Junts’ final position.
Puigdemont stressed that his party, which controls seven parliamentary seats, will not support any government that "does not help Catalonia."
Key issues driving Junts’ move include recognition of the Catalan language in the European Union, the pending amnesty for Puigdemont, and the delegation of immigration powers to Catalonia, which was blocked in Congress.
The withdrawal puts Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority administration on unstable ground, as his government relies on external allies like Junts to pass legislation and maintain parliamentary confidence.
