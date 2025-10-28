Blacksun Unveils $7B Fund And Global Sports Ventures: WAFL & Knockout Fights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blacksun Private Equity Inc., a leading alternative asset management firm focused on sports, media, entertainment, and technology, today announced the official launch of its Blacksun Mega Fund I, L.P., a projected $7 billion AUM private-equity vehicle designed to catalyze innovation and growth across high-impact industries.

At the launch event, held at Valo Park, the firm will unveil its newest portfolio initiatives under Blacksun Sports, LLC - including the creation of the World American Football League (WAFL) and Knockout Fights, LLC, two transformative global sports and entertainment platforms poised to redefine competition, content, and fan engagement worldwide. Atonn Muhammad, Chairman & CEO of Blacksun Private Equity, and Gary Clark, Co-Founder of the WAFL and President of Football Operations for Blacksun Sports, will be joined by Roy Jones Jr., President of Knockout Fights, along with a host of NFL legends and Super Bowl champions, celebrating this historic milestone for professional sports and investment innovation.

Recent Transactions and Strategic Growth

As part of its broader expansion strategy, Blacksun Private Equity has announced plans to acquire Ergode Inc., a leading e-commerce and digital retail platform founded and led by Rupesh Sanghavi, CEO. Ergode manages a portfolio of more than 300,000 products across major online marketplaces. The planned acquisition will strengthen Blacksun's foundation in digital commerce and enable vertical integration between sports, media, and consumer engagement, advancing its vision of a unified global content and commerce ecosystem.

Blacksun has also completed a strategic investment in the High Plains Radio Network (HPRN), led by media entrepreneur Monte Spearman. HPRN operates a network of radio stations and digital platforms serving mid-market sports regions across Texas, Oklahoma, and surrounding states. This investment supports Blacksun Media's regional broadcasting strategy, creating an owned distribution pipeline for sports coverage, talk radio, and community entertainment.

A New Era of Sports and Entertainment

The WAFL (World American Football League) will serve as the first truly global professional American football league, establishing regional divisions across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Built as a franchise and streaming ecosystem, the WAFL integrates broadcasting, sports technology, and community development through partnerships with major media networks and institutional investors.

Gary Clark, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, and eight-time All-Madden Team selection with the Washington Redskins, will lead football operations and strategic development for the WAFL, leveraging his legacy and expertise to expand the global footprint of the sport.

Knockout Fights, LLC, plans to announce the Company's President, who will serve as a premier international platform for boxing, martial arts, and sports entertainment. Its flagship“Champions & Legends” series will feature elite athletes and legacy events designed to inspire, entertain, and unite global audiences through live and streaming experiences.

Blacksun's Vision and Leadership

Founded and led by Atonn Muhammad, Chairman & CEO, along with Nery Gomez, President & COO, Changa Ingram, Chief Investment Officer, and John Godina, Managing Director, Blacksun Private Equity is building a transformative platform at the intersection of culture, commerce, and capital.

“Blacksun represents the future of integrated investment,” said Atonn Muhammad, Chairman & CEO.“Our initiatives in e-commerce, broadcasting, and sports are part of a single, cohesive strategy to connect global audiences through technology, media, and ownership.”

John Godina, a four-time Olympian and World Champion, added:“Blacksun Sports is merging elite competition with sustainable business models that empower athletes, investors, and fans alike. Our momentum reflects a broader shift toward impact-driven, culture-backed investments.”

PRESS CONFERENCE:

Valo Park, Auditorium

7950 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA

Wednesday - 10/29/2025

Time: 10:30 AM

Event Host:

Atonn Muhammad, CEO Blacksun

Gary Clark, former Washington Commander, President of Blacksun Sports LLC / WAFL

Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing Legend, President of Knockout Fights LLC.



About Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity Inc. is a U.S.-based alternative asset management firm investing across sports, media, entertainment, technology, and real estate. Through its Blacksun Mega Fund I, L.P., the firm targets a diversified portfolio of high-growth assets and cultural investments that deliver measurable returns and sustainable impact. Blacksun's leadership team includes global executives and institutional partners with decades of experience in private equity, sovereign wealth, and cross-border investment.