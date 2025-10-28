Children's 'Sports For All' Autumn Camp Continues In Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Activities of the Sports for All Autumn Camp for Children continued yesterday at Lusail Sports Hall and will run until the end of the month. The camp, designed for children aged 6 to 12, aims to encourage boys and girls to engage in physical activity that enhances fitness and self-confidence.

It offers a comprehensive sports and entertainment program combining exercise, fun, and learning, including speed, strength, and flexibility drills, group games, mini football matches, Muay Thai self-defense training, table tennis, and muscle and balance exercises.

Abdullah Al Dosari, Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, said the camp provides an ideal platform for children to spend their school break in a way that combines enjoyment and benefit, reflecting strong community response to the initiative.