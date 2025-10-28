Day One At Beautyworld Middle East 2025: A Spectacular Opening To A Record-Breaking Show



Record-breaking opening: Beautyworld Middle East 2025 kicked off with extraordinary visitor turnout on Day One and a vibrant programme spanning 22 halls of live artistry, education, and innovation. Global thought leadership: Keynotes from Sara Al Rashid - Next in Beauty , and Roja Dove - Next in Fragrance, set the tone for a show defined by creativity, cross-cultural collaboration, and the future of beauty.

Dubai, UAE: Beautyworld Middle East 2025 opened its doors today to extraordinary crowds and an atmosphere of excitement and innovation, as one of the world's largest trade fairs for beauty and wellness kicked off its first day at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With a bustling show floor during Day One, this year's edition has already exceeded expectations - setting the stage for three unforgettable days of discovery, creativity, and global connection.

From the moment doors opened, visitors were met with world-class live experiences, product launches, and thought leadership sessions that underscored the event's status as a true global beauty hub.

The Next in Beauty conference drew a packed audience for its Day One keynote from Sara Al Rashid, Saudi beauty entrepreneur and founder of KSA's first luxury skincare brand, who shared insights on the rise of regional innovation and women-led entrepreneurship in the beauty industry. Meanwhile, Next in Fragrance debuted its keynote with none other than Roja Dove, the world-renowned British perfumer, whose passionate address explored the future of fragrance storytelling and the artistry that defines fine perfumery today.

Across the show floor, the energy was electric. Front Row by Nazih in Sheikh Maktoum Hall delivered a non-stop programme of live hair, nail, and skincare showcases - from LEVEL3's Barber Show to the highly anticipated GUINOT Skincare demos.

At The Makeup Studio, behind Hall 6, audiences were captivated by international artistry, including a headline masterclass with Hung Vanngo, along with sessions by Arooba Beauty, MAKE UP FOR EVER, and Transformulas“Notox” with Armand Beasley.

Meanwhile, beautyLIVE by Fresha filled the Al Multaqua Ballroom with dynamic performances under Wella's R.I.S.E. initiative - an inspiring blend of Relationships, Inspiration, Science and Education, led by global hair artists James Earnshaw and Marco Firriolo.

Visitors also explored the sensory world of Signature Scent - featuring AirParfum® dry-olfactive technology and 16 fragrance houses - and the all-day Natural Notes zone, dedicated to natural and sustainable perfume ingredients.

“Day One has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Ravi Ramchandni, Event Director for Beautyworld Middle East.“The halls are alive with creativity, innovation, and connection. What makes this show so successful is the diversity of experiences - from artistry and science to entrepreneurship and education - all under one roof. It's where the world of beauty truly comes together.”

Beautyworld Middle East continues tomorrow, 28 October, with another full day of live shows, conferences, and product launches across 22 halls.

