VIDEO: Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Sings For Late Husband With Sonu Nigam While Battling Alzheimer's

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who died on Saturday afternoon, October 25, at the age of 74, of kidney failure, was remembered at a prayer meeting held on Monday (October 27) at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai, where his friends, colleagues and admirers from the film and television fraternity gathered to pay their final respects. Madhu Shah, Satish's wife who is suffering from Alzheimer's, also made a rare appearance.

Madhu can be seen singing her late husband's favourite song, Tere Mere Sapne, along with musician Sonu Nigam during the prayer meeting, in a touching video released on Instagram by JD Majethia, the producer of Sarabhai versus Sarabhai. As Sonu began to sing, Madhu could be seen humming along before joining him in a poignant homage to her husband.

Sharing the video, JD wrote,“Celebrating life of #satishshah was the intention to give him the befitting tribute from Family & friends. His favourite songs chosen over usual bhajans keeping his preference in mind were sung. This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi 's last words of the songs are, WATCH IT TILL THE END to know what we all wish to promise #satish shah. Hum sang hai...”

Satish Shah had kidney transplant to take care of his wife

Satish's closest friend, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, claimed that Satish wanted to have a kidney transplant so that he could better care for his wife, Madhu, who has Alzheimer's disease.

Satish last appeared in the online series United Kacche, with Sunil Grover, as Jogu Chimanlal Pate.