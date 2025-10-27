403
Registration For 30Th Sheikh Jassim Qur'an Contest Closes Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The registration for the 30th Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition closes today. The event is organised by the Ministry of Awqaf, either through its portal or by scanning the QR code designated for registration.
The registration phase includes the full memorisation of the Holy Qur'an for citizens and residents of both genders, and partial memorisation for citizens of both genders as well. It covers memorisation of (5, 10, 15, 20, and 25) parts of the Holy Qur'an, whether from the beginning or the end.
The number of those who have registered has hitherto reached 1,847 male and female competitors, of whom 1,144 are in full memorisation and 703 in partial, with the number of general registrants from residents reaching 770, while memorisers from residents reached 347, as well as 27 from citizens of both genders, the organising committee said.
The committee stressed that it is very important for competitors to fill out the registration form accurately, and enclose bank account numbers since these are fundamental papers for registration. Additionally, the committee has dedicated a professional team to respond to competitors' queries, help them through the registration process, and remove any potential difficulties they might encounter.
Tests will begin on Nov 8, where males shall attend at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Mosque and females at the women's activity premises in Al Waab, while the particulars of the contest schedule will be announced later, the committee highlighted.
First-place winners from male and female citizens in the category of full memorisation, as well as residents in partial memorisation, will receive QR100,000 cash for each, while winners of second place will get QR85,000 and QR70,000 for winners of third place.
Winners of fourth place will get QR60,000 and QR50,000 for winners of fifth place, both male and female.
Overall, the committee grants incentive cash prizes for competitors of both genders who made the cut in the second stage but couldn't advance to the third stage in the category of full memorisation, along with cash prizes for those with exceptional recitation voices of all participants.
In addition, the committee has allocated valuable cash rewards for all participants who partially memorise the Holy Qur'an as per grades, a move that would draw a record number of citizens to participate, as well as financial rewards for those with exceptional voices.
Since the 29th contest, the committee has been committed to separating male test committees from the female ones almost entirely, and assigning a professional women's committee to undertake that function, namely skilled female Qur'an reciters.
As such, financial rewards have been independently allocated for women equivalent to men in all categories, in pursuit of promoting their engagement in these kinds of contests and encouraging them to pursue excellence and perfection.
