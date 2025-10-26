Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Breast Cancer Awareness Lecture By Moecc And Qatar Cancer Society


2025-10-26 11:12:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society, has organized an awareness lecture titled“Nutrition and Breast Cancer.”
The event coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed every October. The lecture was delivered by clinical nutrition specialist Batool Ibrahim, who discussed the relationship between healthy nutrition and the prevention of breast cancer, highlighting key dietary practices that support women's health and help reduce cancer risk factors.
The Ministry invited all its employees and those interested in health-related topics to take part in this important event, emphasizing that spreading awareness of healthy lifestyles is a fundamental pillar in preventing chronic diseases and enhancing the overall quality of life in society.

