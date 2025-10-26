403
Kuwait's 25Th International Music Festival Concludes With Music For Peace Concert
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The International Music Festival concluded its 25th edition on Sunday, with a concert titled "Music for Peace" held at the Drama Theater in the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC).
In a speech, Musaed Al-Zamel, Assistant Secretary-General for the Arts Sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL), stated that the Council, under the leadership of Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar and with the support of assistant secretaries across various sectors, continues its steps toward development in all fields of cultural and artistic work. He emphasized that engaging with creatives and their ideas forms a fundamental pillar in the Council's future journey.
He also highlighted the generous patronage of the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, who is also the Chief of the NCCAL, for the festival, which was inaugurated on October 22.
Al-Zamel noted that the festival was marked by feelings of loyalty and appreciation for all those who contributed to Kuwaiti, Gulf, and Arab culture, adding that the opening ceremony served as a tribute to the esteemed artist Abdulaziz Al-Mufarrej, "the Voice of Kuwait," in recognition of his rich and generous career.
He expressed his happiness that Kuwait hosted members of the Arab Music Assembly for their 28th conference, explaining that their participation brought an atmosphere of joy to the festival through gatherings, discussion sessions, and recommendations aimed at advancing music in the Gulf and the Arab world. (end)
