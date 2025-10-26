Gavin Newsom Signals Interest In 2028 Presidential Run: 'I'd Be Lying If I Said Otherwise'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is weighing a run for US president in 2028, but will make a decision after the 2026 midterm elections.

"I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment," Newsom told CBS News.

When asked if he was considering a run, Newsom admitted, "Yeah, I'd be lying (if I said) otherwise."

Trump and the third-term question

Under the US Constitution, Trump is prohibited from running for a third term, though he has floated the idea, claiming earlier this year, "there are methods which you could do it."

Newsom's moves and party profile

Newsom has taken several steps this year to test the waters for a presidential bid, raising his profile by confronting Trump on a range of issues. He has mocked Trump's social media style while also pursuing more serious actions, including lawsuits to block the deployment of the National Guard to California.

Democrats searching for a path forward

Democrats have struggled to articulate a clear vision for governing after Trump's 2024 victory over President Joe Biden's successor, Vice President Kamala Harris. The Democrats have, however, criticised trump's policies on immigration, tariffs, and the military.

| Melania Trump-linked memecoin at center of lawsuit alleging pump-and-dump scam Harris confirms political ambitions

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, defeated by Trump in 2024, suggested to the BBC that she remains open to be a contender for the presidency.

"I am not done," Harris said. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."

Other potential contenders

Besides Newsom and Harris, other potential Democratic candidates include Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. On the Republican side, Vice President JD Vance is widely expected to seek the nomination. Trump remains barred by the Constitution from running again.

| Bessent says US and China 'reached a final TikTok deal' for Trump-Xi to seal