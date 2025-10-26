AUS Vs IND, 3Rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Reflects On His Match-Winning Partnership With Virat Kohli

Team India opener Rohit Sharma lauded his unbeaten 168-run partnership with Virat Kohli, calling it a "fantastic" effort that came at a crucial stage of the innings.

Ro-Ko shook off the rust and lack of rhythm of the first two ODIs, which India lost, launching a full-blown assault on Australian bowlers during a successful chase of 237 runs. The 'Hitman' slammed an unbeaten 121*, while Virat returned to form with a rock-solid, risk-free 74*.

'We understand each other really well'

Reflecting on the stand in a video shared by the BCCI, Rohit said the duo relied on experience and mutual understanding to guide India after an early setback.

"Fantastic partnership. I think we haven't had a 100-run partnership for a long time. It was good to get that partnership from the team's perspective. Looking at how we were placed at one point, we lost Gill early there. We knew that with Shreyas not being there, there was an added responsibility on the batters. It was a great partnership.

We enjoyed every moment we spent out there. There was a lot of chatter between the two of us. We played so much cricket together. We understand each other really well. It was just about taking the game, understanding what is required at that point. It definitely comes with the experience as well, so much experience between the two of us. We used it pretty well," the former India skipper expressed.

Rohit on his Century Kncok at SCG

After producing a flop show in Perth's green top with a score of 8(14), Rohit negated Australia's pace attack and engineered 73 off 97, a knock which lacked fluency. In the final fixture of the three-match affair, Rohit turned back the clock and produced a sizzling 121*(125), to lift India to a nine-wicket win.

Sharing his thoughts on his ODI ton in the third match against Australia, Rohit said, "I enjoy playing in Australia. It was the perfect day, again, to get a big one and get the team through. I wanted to bat as deep as possible and see how far we could take the game. Sometimes you can think so many things, but it doesn't come off. But today was the day when I thought, okay, this is what I have to do. It just perfectly fit into my plan. When you play in Australia, you've got to plan and play. So all the planning, all the understanding that I had from the previous experience, I used it."

One last time, signing off from Sydney twitter/Tp4ILDfqJm

- Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 26, 2025

Rohit shared a heartfelt message on social media after India's game in Sydney, writing, "One last time, signing off from Sydney." (ANI)