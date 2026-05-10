Zelensky Says Putin Signals Readiness For Meetings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address.

“Now Putin himself says that he is finally ready for real meetings. We pushed him a little toward this, and we have long been ready for such meetings ourselves – now a format must be found,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that the war must be ended and that reliable security guarantees must be established.

“There is also a separate track of discussions with the American side focused specifically on security issues. And we are certainly working to ensure that our diplomacy has every strong position it needs together with each partner capable of strengthening Ukraine,” the President added.

says 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange must take plac

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said that continuing trilateral negotiations in the U.S.–Ukraine–Russia format is not appropriate unless Kyiv withdraws troops from the parts of Donbas it controls.