Zelensky Says 1,000 For 1,000 Prisoner Exchange Must Take Place
Zelensky said that“contacts with the American side regarding guarantees are also ongoing – guarantees for the implementation of the arrangements reached recently and announced by the President of the United State.”
“The prisoner exchange – 1,000 for 1,000 – is being prepared and must take place. The Americans assumed responsibility for these guarantees. Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters has handed over the lists for one thousand POWs to the Russian side. There was American mediation in reaching this arrangement on the exchange, and accordingly, we expect the American side to play an active role in ensuring it's fulfilled,” Zelensky stressed.Read also: U.S. ready to send team to Russia for talks on Ukraine, President Trump says
As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire and a prisoner exchange at his request.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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