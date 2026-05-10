Iran Sends Response To U.S. Proposals To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to BBC, citing Iranian state media, Ukrinform reports.

The details of Tehran's response have not been disclosed. The United States has also not revealed the specifics of its latest proposals to Iran. However, media reports suggest that the negotiations are likely focused on a 14-point memorandum of understanding intended to pave the way for talks on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

A ceasefire meant to facilitate talks to end the war launched by the US and Israel in February has been largely observed, despite occasional exchanges of fire.

At the same time, Iran continues to block the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to rising global oil prices, while the United States maintains a blockade of Iranian ports in an effort to pressure Tehran into accepting its terms.

LNG tanker from Qatar passes through Strait of Hormuz for first time since war started - Bloomberg

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a cargo vessel traveling from Abu Dhabi was struck by a drone in Qatar's territorial waters on Sunday morning.

On May 6, White House sources said the United States and Iran were nearing a memorandum aimed at ending the war and establishing a framework for more detailed negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

On May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the ceasefire with Iran remained in effect despite exchanges of fire.