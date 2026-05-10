Man Stabs Recruitment Officers In Odesa Region, Two Servicemen Seriously Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“On May 10, in the village of Baibuzivka in the Savran community of the Podil district, a joint notification group together with representatives of the National Police stopped a citizen to verify military registration documents. The inspection established that the individual was wanted for violating military registration rules,” Voloshyn said.

According to the Spokesperson, while escorting the suspect to the Territorial Recruitment Center for administrative processing, the man carried out an armed attack on members of the notification group. Using a bladed weapon, he inflicted multiple stab wounds on two servicemen.

“Both victims have been hospitalized in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives,” Voloshyn added.

He noted that law enforcement agencies have launched an urgent investigation into the incident. The leadership of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center is fully supporting the investigation and will seek the maximum penalties for the suspect.

Voloshyn stressed that the attack was“a deliberate attempted murder of defenders of Ukraine who were carrying out a state mission.”

“No circumstances can justify committing an especially grave criminal offense against servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Such acts of aggression are a direct blow to the country's defense capability and public safety,” he emphasized.

He added that every attack on representatives of the Defense Forces would receive a lawful response.

Man in Rivne region served with suspicion notice for opening fire onofficers, police

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a group of people in the town of Mizhhiria in the Zakarpattia region attempted to forcibly break into the territory of the Khust District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

Social media reports claimed that military personnel opened fire during the attempted assault on the recruitment office building in Zakarpattia. Journalist and Uzhhorod City Council deputy Vitalii Hlahola said the incident near the TRC building in Mizhhiria occurred after the mobilization of a representative of the Roma community. According to him, about 30 people attempted to storm the facility.