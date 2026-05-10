DK Shivakumar Mourns D Sudhakar's Death, Praises His Work For Farmers

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar, saying that his work and service rendered in the cooperative sector will remain forever.

'He had immense concern for farmers'

Remembering Sudhakar, the Deputy CM recounted his association with the late Minister. He recalled that Sudhakar wanted to bring a change to the farmers' lives in Chitradurga district and started the Bhadra project to ensure water supply in the region. The project is yet to be inaugurated.

"I have known him since we were very young. I've known him since 1985-86. His uncle was our ZP member during Bangarappa's government. Since then, we have shared a close association. He had immense concern for farmers. He especially wanted to bring change to the lives of farmers in this region and this district. He started work on the Bhadra project, brought water, and was waiting to inaugurate it after the trial run. At the Y-junction, too, there was an issue. All five of us MLAs came together, fought, and resolved it. But he could not be there for the inauguration," he said. "Today, Sudhakar may not be with us. But his work, the service he rendered in the cooperative sector -- all of that will remain forever," he added.

'A huge loss for our entire government and party'

Speaking at a press conference, Shivakumar stressed that the death of D Sudhakar is a major loss to the Congress party. He also assured help, encouragement, and support to the family of the deceased.

"This is a huge loss not just for me, but for our entire government and party. I am confident that his family will carry forward his thoughts and ideals. In the coming days, the party and the government will stand with his family. We will extend whatever help, encouragement, and support is needed. We will stand by them even more firmly than we stood with Sudhakar," he said.

Shivakumar's heartfelt tribute on social media

Taking it to X, Shivakumar offered heartfelt condolences to the family members of Sudhakar, saying that he led a simple life uoholding values in public. "Farewell to my dear friend. I paid my last respects to the mortal remains of my close friend and Cabinet colleague D. Sudhakar and offered heartfelt condolences to the family members. D. Sudhakar, who lived a life upholding values in public life, set an example for all with his simplicity, courtesy, and concern for the people. May God grant eternal peace to the soul of my departed friend. A man with a heart of immense richness. His passing has caused a great loss to our government and the field. Personally, it has affected me deeply. With a heavy heart, final farewell," he wrote.

Discussions on naming project after late minister

When asked if any project would be named after the late minister, DK Shivakumar said, "There are discussions. Many have given suggestions. I won't announce anything here. We will sit together and do what is needed within the legal framework."

D Sudhakar, 66, was declared dead at around 3.15 am on Sunday, according to officials at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. (ANI)

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