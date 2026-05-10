If Russia Returns To Full-Scale Warfare, Ukraine Will Respond In Kind Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address.

“It is encouraging that, as of now, there have been no massive attacks today – no missile strikes or air attacks. But in frontline areas and in communities near the front, there has been no quiet. The Russians continue their assaults in the areas that are key to them. There has been shelling, and there have been drone strikes of various kinds along the frontline,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, over the past two days there have already been more than 150 assault actions, more than 100 shelling attacks, and nearly 10,000 kamikaze drone strikes.

“The Russian army is not observing any silence on the front and is not even particularly trying to. All of our Ukrainian units are responding in kind and defending our positions exactly as necessary. As for our long-range sanctions, yesterday and today Ukraine refrained from long-range actions in response to the absence of massive Russian attacks,” he stressed.

Zelensky added that Ukraine would continue to respond in kind in the future.

“And if the Russians decide to return to full-scale warfare, our sanctions for this will be immediate and tangible. Distance is already becoming less and less important – we have demonstrated that through our long-range capabilities. Ukraine has always acted clearly and honestly in this regard,” the President emphasized.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched 60 attacks on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions since the beginning of the day, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine