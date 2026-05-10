US President Donald Trump yesterday announced on social media that there would be a three-day ceasefire in ‌the war between Russia and Ukraine ​from May 9 until ‌May 11 to mark the end ‌of World ⁠War II for the Russians. Trump had ‌said after a phone call with Putin on ⁠April 29 that a temporary ceasefire was in the works. Putin announced a similar truce last year that lasted three days but was not agreed with Kyiv.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the pause will include a ​suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country. "Hopefully, it is ‌the beginning of ⁠the end ​of a very long, deadly, and hard fought ​War," he said, adding that there was constant progress in talks to end the conflict. Russia announced a ceasefire for May 8 to 9 to coincide with commemorations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and a military parade in Moscow's Red Square.

Ukraine announced its own proposal ‌for an open-ended ceasefire ‌that started at ⁠midnight on Tuesday, urging Russia to reciprocate. Officials said ⁠on Thursday ⁠that Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had arrived in Miami for a series of meetings with US representatives as peace talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine have stalled in recent months.

The US-brokered talks ​are deadlocked over Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Moscow demands Kyiv pull troops back from parts of the region it has failed to capture in its four-year full-scale invasion. Ukraine says it will not cede land that it controls. Moscow and Kyiv have both accused each other of violating ceasefires that ‌each has ​separately declared.

Ukraine Russia war Donald Trump ceasefire