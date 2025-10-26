Nonstop Russian Attacks Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Throughout the day, the enemy struck several districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. In Nikopol district, Russians fired heavy artillery and attacked populated areas with FPV drones. Strikes hit the district center as well as Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities. Infrastructure, businesses, an apartment building, private homes, a garage, an outbuilding, a school, and a shop were damaged,” Haivanenko stated.

According to him, in Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces targeted the district center and Hrushiv community.

“Synelnykove district was shelled with multiple-launch rocket systems and attacked with glide bombs. Pokrovske community was hit. One home was destroyed, and four others were damaged, along with three cars, a gas pipeline, and infrastructure. An outbuilding caught fire,” the regional head added.

In the evening, Russian forces launched UAVs at Pavlohrad district. Details are being clarified.

