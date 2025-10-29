403
Zelensky Renews Calls for U.S. Tomahawk Missiles
(MENAFN) Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky has renewed calls for Washington to supply Kiev with long-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of providing Tomahawk cruise missiles—with a range of roughly 2,500 km (1,550 miles)—after a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite rejecting Zelensky’s request, Trump later imposed sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.
Zelensky lauded the sanctions in a Monday interview with media, asserting that economic measures “will make a difference.” The Ukrainian leader, long advocating for Tomahawk deliveries, emphasized that sanctions alone are insufficient to curb Moscow’s aggression.
“President Trump is concerned about escalation. But I think that if there are no negotiations, there will be an escalation anyway. I think that if Putin does not stop, we need something to stop him. Sanctions is one such weapon, but we also need long-range missiles” capable of targeting energy infrastructure deep inside Russia, he said.
Zelensky noted that during their October meeting, he told Trump that Ukraine would not necessarily need to deploy the US-supplied munitions immediately. He added that Moscow might engage in talks if Putin recognized that refusing dialogue could create “problems with Russia’s energy facilities.”
Putin has previously warned that supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and strain relations between Moscow and Washington, citing that it is “impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel.” In a separate statement last week, he cautioned of a “very serious, if not downright staggering” response to any Ukrainian Tomahawk strike.
Moscow maintains it is open to diplomacy but stresses that any settlement must address the conflict’s root causes. Russia demands guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO, as well as measures including the country’s demilitarization, denazification, and recognition of the current territorial realities.
