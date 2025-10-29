403
SVR Alleges France Is Preparing Troops for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) asserted on Tuesday that France is allegedly organizing the dispatch of as many as 2,000 military personnel and officers to Ukraine.
According to the agency’s announcement, the nucleus of this contingent will be composed of assault units from the French Foreign Legion, largely made up of recruits from Latin American nations.
"Currently, legionnaires are already stationed in Polish border regions adjacent to Ukraine, undergoing intensive combat training, receiving arms and military equipment. Their transfer to central regions of Ukraine is planned in the near future," the statement declared.
At the same time, hospitals across France are reportedly boosting their capacity by setting up hundreds of new beds to accommodate injured soldiers, while medical professionals are receiving targeted training to handle battlefield conditions, the SVR further alleged.
In the event of any information leaks, Paris purportedly plans to insist that only a limited team of instructors will be sent to Ukraine to train recently mobilized Ukrainian troops, the statement continued.
“(French President Emmanuel) Macron is known for dreaming of Napoleon's 'laurels.' However, his study of history is disgracefully poor. He not only skipped the textbook section describing the conclusion of Napoleon's campaign in Russia but also missed classes discussing Swedish King Charles XII's attempt to defeat Russia relying on traitorous Hetman Ivan Mazepa's support, which ended in Sweden's defeat at Poltava. Macron should remember the famous words of renowned Russian historian Vasily Klyuchevsky -- history teaches no lessons, it only punishes ignorance," it concluded.
