Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan’s Nikkei Soars to Record High 51,000 on Tech Surge

Japan’s Nikkei Soars to Record High 51,000 on Tech Surge


2025-10-29 05:19:18
(MENAFN) Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index soared to a record high above 51,000 on Wednesday, propelled by strong gains in technology stocks after chip industry leader Advantest Corp. raised its earnings outlook.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 1,088.47 points, or 2.17 percent, from Tuesday, closing at 51,307.65. In contrast, the broader Topix index slipped 7.63 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish at 3,278.24.

Analysts attributed the Nikkei’s jump to Advantest, whose shares surged following a robust earnings report showing that its net profit in the April-September period more than doubled from a year earlier.

Investors, however, sold broadly across the Topix, as gains were locked in after recent rallies and cautious sentiment prevailed ahead of upcoming monetary policy meetings of the U.S. and Japanese central banks.

MENAFN29102025000045017169ID1110263834



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search