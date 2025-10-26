Normal Time Applies Again In Switzerland

Some people might be happy about the extra hour of sleep. However, scientists agree that the change disrupts the body's natural 24-hour cycle.

According to several studies, this increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and suicides. The time change also has a measurable impact on health in Switzerland.. According to an analysis published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in September, 3.5 % more patients end up in an emergency on the day after the changeover to standard time than usual, and 6.5% more when switching to summer time.

Central European Time has been in force in Switzerland for over 130 years. On the night of May 31 to June 1, 1894, clocks throughout Switzerland were set forward by 30 minutes, according to the website of the Swiss National Library. Daylight saving time was introduced in 1981.

